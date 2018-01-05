Filed Under:Colfax Avenue, Di Ianni, Elitch Gardens, I-25, Interstate 25, Local TV, Meow Wolf

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4)– A unique art experience is coming to a blighted part of Denver, but it’s not easy to properly describe Meow Wolf.

“I love that actually people can’t always describe it. It’s a difficult thing to pitch something that you just have to see to believe. But, I describe it as an immersive art experience that is similar to walking into a science fiction novel. So there’s story to experience, there’s space, there are climbable and crawl-able elements,” said Meow Wolf COO Sean Di Ianni.

gettyimages 829767652 master Meow Wolf Is Coming For Denver

The Meow Wolf tourist attraction which has been described as an “immersive, multimedia experiences” at its location in an old bowling alley in Santa Fe, New Mexico on July 31, 2017.
Part Disney, part Burning Man, with elements of Dr Who’s TARDIS, a kids’ assault course and the set of a weird game show thrown in, the Meow Wolf attraction is bringing in hundreds of thousands of visitors to Sante Fe.
(credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Meow Wolf started nearly a decade ago as pop-up art installations, but found a permanent home in Santa Fe, NM.

meow wolf denver 10pkg frame 190 Meow Wolf Is Coming For Denver

Meow Wolf COO Sean Di Ianni (credit: CBS)

Since it’s gained in popularity and become known worldwide Meow Wolf decided it was time to expand.meow wolf denver map frame 420 Meow Wolf Is Coming For Denver

“Denver’s just always been a close, kind of like a sister city to us, especially in the arts community,” said Di Ianni. “People really want to immerse themselves directly in the work of artists and see the original vision of artists.”

gettyimages 829767636 master Meow Wolf Is Coming For Denver

(credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

An old Elich Gardens human resources facility underneath the Colfax Avenue viaduct exit from Interstate 25 is going to be torn down and Meow Wolf will rebuild a 90,000 square foot facility. The new location will also have a store, café/bar, and theater.

meow wolf denver 10pkg frame 91 Meow Wolf Is Coming For Denver

(credit: CBS)

“We’ll work with local artists here to get their work into the exhibition and collaborate with them in the exhibition. And then there’ll be ongoing opportunities after we open for activations, performances to sell work in the gift shop,” said Di Ianni.

gettyimages 829767564 master Meow Wolf Is Coming For Denver

(credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Construction will begin later in 2018 and an expected completion in 2020. Meow Wolf is already selling tickets to the opening night gala.

meow wolf denver 10pkg frame 0 Meow Wolf Is Coming For Denver

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Meow Wolf

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

