By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – We’re tracking a fast moving storm system this morning as it moves into northern California.

It will be to western Colorado by this time tomorrow and over Kansas and Nebraska by Sunday.

Mountain snow is expected to develop sometime before noon on Saturday and it will snow off and on for most of the day. Totals should mostly be in the 2-4 inch range with some pockets up to 6 or 8 inches on west and northwest facing slopes.

Denver, Greeley, Boulder and Fort Collins will mostly see clouds and some gusty wind as this system rolls by but a few stray snow showers are possible early Sunday on the plains of northeast Colorado.

It’s right back to mild and dry as we head into next week.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

