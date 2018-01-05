HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – The final call for Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zackari Parrish was played at the end of his funeral on Friday.
“This is the final call for Deputy Zackari Parrish, badge number 1721. Deputy Parrish was fatally shot on Dec. 31, 2017, while answering a call for duty. He gave of himself while serving Douglas County with courage and valor.
“The men and women of the sheriff’s office are forever grateful and proud to have served with Deputy Parrish. We will never forget his ultimate sacrifice.
“Deputy Zackari Parrish, may you rest in peace knowing that your strength lives on in your wife, your legacy will be carried on through your daughters, and that your honor will continue on with all of us.
“1721, you are clear for end of watch. Thank you for your service and rest easy, sir. We have the watch from here.”
Parrish, 29, was killed in the line of duty during a shooting Sunday morning that injured three other deputies, a police officer, and two civilians.
Thousands of mourners packed the Cherry Hills Community Church to attend the funeral service for the fallen deputy.