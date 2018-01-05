By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s current snowpack numbers are tied for the worst start in 33 years.

That is according to the Colorado Snow Survey.

Despite the grim outlook Denver Water spokesperson, Travis Thompson says they have not hit the panic button just yet.

“No snow is always concerning to Denver Water because that is where our water supply comes from,” he said.

Thompson says for the city it is just too early to know what the real impact will be.

The upper south Platte and upper Colorado watersheds help feed Denver’s collection sites.

Currently both are faring better than those to the south which have dropped below 50 percent.

“Fortunately in the watershed and the locations that feed our reservoirs they are not quite as bad but they are slightly behind where they are typically this time of year,” Thompson said.

In fact, he says their reservoir levels are higher than normal- sitting at around 88 percent full.

That Thompson says is thanks in large part to consumers.

“We have these storage collection systems where we are able to get through the summer and some of these dry times, that’s where the efficient water use from our customers down here in the city comes into play,” he said.

