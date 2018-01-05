CBS Local — Telecommunications giant Comcast has been caught in another embarrassing situation, this time involving layoffs and their support of the government’s tax overhaul.

According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Comcast fired over 500 sales personnel shortly before Christmas, despite claiming that Congress’s new tax cut bill would help them create thousands of jobs. The fired door-to-door sales representatives were also allegedly required to sign a nondisclosure agreement as part of their severance package.

“With these investments, we expect to add thousands of new direct and indirect jobs,” Comcast said in a statement on Dec. 21, a week after the layoffs reportedly took place.

The company also promised over 100,000 of their employees a $1,000 bonus as a result of the lower corporate tax rate. According to a Comcast spokesperson speaking with the Inquirer, the fired salespeople will now get a “$1,000 supplemental severance payment.”

Comcast, one of the world’s largest cable companies, was reportedly the most active lobbyist for the tax cuts. The company filed 60 lobbying reports concerning their support for the tax plan, according to Vox.

December was a bad month for the telecom giant, which also had new allegations filed against them in court regarding an ongoing lawsuit over deceptive billing practices. The attorney general from the state of Washington brought new charges against Comcast, claiming the company billed thousands of customers for services they did not agree to purchase.

Comcast’s firings were reported on the same day most companies and investors cheered the stock market reaching 25,000 for the first time ever.