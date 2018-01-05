DENVER (CBS4)– A semi crashed into a power pole which shut down a portion of Broadway and caused a power outage in the area.
Police in Denver rushed to the scene at 4244 North Broadway where the semi crashed into a power pole.
Copter4 flew over the scene where the semi was jack-knifed after crashing into the power pole.
Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power to the affected areas.
Broadway was closed from 43rd to 45th during the crash investigation and cleanup. Drivers in the area are urged to treat all affected stop lights as four-way stops and to take an alternate route.
There were no reported injuries.