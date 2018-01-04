Watch Live
Filed Under:Copper Canyon Shooting, Douglas County, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, I-25 Procession, Local TV, Zack Parrish

By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – Law enforcement officers from around the state are expected to attend the memorial service for Deputy Zack Parrish on Friday.

Deputy Zack Parrish (credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

Deputy Zack Parrish (credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

A motorcade and family procession will precede the memorial. It will begin at at 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 25 at Plum Creek Parkway.

Rolling closures will continue until Cherry Hills Community Church.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the public should expect traffic delays and should use alternate routes around the procession.

They also say the funeral, which begins at 11 a.m., is expected to last two and a half hours.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

If you would like to observe the motorcade, officials ask you to park and use sidewalks along Lincoln Avenue or University Boulevard.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

