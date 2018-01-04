DENVER (CBS4) – Law enforcement officers from around the state are expected to attend the memorial service for Deputy Zack Parrish on Friday.
A motorcade and family procession will precede the memorial. It will begin at at 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 25 at Plum Creek Parkway.
Rolling closures will continue until Cherry Hills Community Church.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the public should expect traffic delays and should use alternate routes around the procession.
They also say the funeral, which begins at 11 a.m., is expected to last two and a half hours.
If you would like to observe the motorcade, officials ask you to park and use sidewalks along Lincoln Avenue or University Boulevard.
