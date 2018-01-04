Watch Live
DENVER (CBS4)– The lockdown at the state Capitol was lifted about a half hour after shots were fired nearby on Thursday afternoon.

The Denver Police Department tweeted an update on the situation that officers were responding to a report of shots fired.

The scene near the state Capitol at Sherman and Colfax on Thursday afternoon (credit: CBS)

Someone was reported shooting out of a vehicle near the state Capitol.

SWAT crews surrounded an RTD bus parked near the state Capitol.

There were no reports of injuries.

People were urged to avoid the area during the investigation. Police say there are traffic delays in the area and that Colfax Avenue is closed from Sherman to Grant Street.

