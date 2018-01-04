By Dominic Garcia

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office had been getting tips for several days that Terry Miles was in southern Colorado with two missing girls from Texas.

Investigators say he kidnapped the girls and is also a person of interest in the death of their mother, Tonya Bates, in Round Rock, Texas.

On Wednesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert and authorities in southern Colorado were on high alert.

“I have a daughter myself, and when you think of two young girls who were put in the situation they were put in with their mother and being away from family it kind of hits you hard,” said Sgt. Darian Dasco. “It really makes you want to get out there and find them as quickly as possible.”

Dasco told CBS4 Dominic Garcia a tipster told them they saw Miles northwest of Trinidad, near the Purgatoire Campground.

When Dasco got there, he saw the car and called in backup. He says they performed what’s called a “high risk stop,” used in situations where they believe a suspect could be armed with a dangerous weapon or have committed a serious crime.

“As soon as the vehicle spotted me it kind of made a wide turn trying to avoid me. We ordered the suspect out of the vehicle. Once he was detained our main objective was to check on the safety of the girls,” said Dasco.

He says Miles didn’t put up a fight or say much. As for the girls, it took them some time to realize what was going on.

“When they finally exited the vehicle they were extremely upset, just a mess. I think once they realized they were in the care of law enforcement it seemed like a weight was off their shoulders,” Dasco said.

For Dasco, there was no better feeling in the world.

“They ran towards us, and that’s just a great feeling to know that they’re safe now,” he said. “Having a daughter myself I can’t imagine what the family of these two girls have been going through.”

