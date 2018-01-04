Filed Under:Closed Captioning, Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets, Hearing Impaired, Kristin Kurlander, Local TV, Open Captioning, Pepsi Center

DENVER (CBS4)– There are some changes coming to the Pepsi Center as a result of a lawsuit. A woman who is deaf sued because there was no captioning during games.

Kristin Kurlander filed the lawsuit in 2016 before the Pepsi Center had closed or open captioning.

pepsi center parking jb raw 01 concate7896nated 183653 Pepsi Center Will Offer Closed Captioned For Hearing Impaired

(credit: CBS)

The arena has since started offering closed captioning on handheld devices.

According to the settlement, the Pepsi Center will offer open captioning on four boards at each corner of the arena.

The changes will go into effect starting with the Colorado Avalanche preseason games this fall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch