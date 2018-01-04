DENVER (CBS4)– There are some changes coming to the Pepsi Center as a result of a lawsuit. A woman who is deaf sued because there was no captioning during games.
Kristin Kurlander filed the lawsuit in 2016 before the Pepsi Center had closed or open captioning.
The arena has since started offering closed captioning on handheld devices.
According to the settlement, the Pepsi Center will offer open captioning on four boards at each corner of the arena.
The changes will go into effect starting with the Colorado Avalanche preseason games this fall.