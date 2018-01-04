DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Democratic state House speaker has dismissed a sexual harassment complaint against Democratic Rep. Paul Rosenthal of Denver.
The Denver Post reported Thursday that Speaker Crisanta Duran determined the formal complaint by political organizer Thomas Cavaness concerned an alleged incident that occurred before Rosenthal took office.
Cavaness claimed that Rosenthal improperly touched him at a fundraiser in 2012, when Rosenthal was campaigning for a House seat.
Rosenthal had called the allegations “baseless and false.”
The Post cited internal documents in reporting that Duran dismissed the complaint Dec. 29 after an investigation by an outside human resources consultant.
