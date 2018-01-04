Watch Live
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A mother who left her 2-year-old son in a car overnight during freezing temperatures after downing several shots of vodka was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday.

has pleaded guilty to child abuse and attempted first degree assault.

Nicole Carmon (credit: CBS)

Nicole Carmon (credit: CBS)

Nicole Carmon gave an emotional plea in Adams County Court on Thursday morning.

“I am a good mom and I love my kids more than anything else in this world and I take full responsibility for what I did. I know I messed up. I can… I can tell you right now if my son wasn’t here I wouldn’t be here, either. I would not have been able to live with myself,” said Carmon before a judge at her sentencing.

Nicole Carmon in court on Thursday (credit: CBS)

Nicole Carmon in court on Thursday (credit: CBS)

Carmon previous pleaded guilty to child abuse and attempted first-degree assault after she left her  2-year-old son in a car for 14 hours during a snow storm in December 2016.

Nicole Carmon (credit: Thornton Police)

Nicole Carmon (credit: Thornton Police)

The car, a Ford Fusion, was found in a parking lot in Thornton and officers said the vehicle was heavily covered with snow that they couldn’t see inside. When they brushed off the windows they saw the toddler sitting in the car.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital where he was treated for hypothermia and frost bite.

Carmon was arrested shortly after.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Court documents show Carmon told police she had six shots of vodka and couldn’t remember where she left her car.

Carmon had faced a maximum of 10 years behind bars.

