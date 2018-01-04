Denver
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS
Sponsored By
CBS4
An artist's rendition of the project (credit: CBS) Contact CBS4 | Employment | Community | Closed Captioning | History
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Home
News
All News
Local
Together 4 Colorado
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Investigates
HealthWatch
Links & Info
Latest Headlines
Deadly Rollover Crash Closes NB I-25 During Morning Commute
Three cars were involved in the crash on northbound I-25 between Speer and 20th.
Sessions To End Policy That Paved The Way For Legal Pot
The new policy will reportedly let federal prosecutors where marijuana is legal decide how aggressively to enforce longstanding federal law prohibiting it.
Stock Show Parade Brings Cattle Drive Through Downtown Denver
The 112th annual parade begins at noon at Union Station and runs down 17th Street.
News Photos
2018 New Year's Day Evergreen Lake Plunge
Sports
All Sports
Latest
CBS4 Sports Video
Broncos
Nuggets
Rockies
Avalanche
DU Pioneers
Featured Sports
NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Picks
CBS Local Sports talent from across the country looks at the Wild Card weekend match-ups. Who are our NFL experts picking in the playoffs?
2 Former Broncos Named Hall Of Fame Finalists
Two former Broncos are now finalists for induction to the Hall of Fame.
Sports Photos
Chiefs 27, Broncos 24
CBS4 Sports Video
CBS4 Sports Video
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Main Weather Page
CBS4 Cams
Weather App
Weather Watchers
Share Photos
School Closings
Latest From Colorado's Weather Center
Latest Forecast: A Couple More Dry Days, Then Mountain Snow!
Dry weather will continue to dominate Colorado through tomorrow. Then snow will develop in the mountains Saturday...finally!
Colorado Snowpack Tied For Worst Start In 33 Years
It seems like snow has been falling everywhere but in the west over the past several weeks.
Weather Photos
2018 New Year's Day Evergreen Lake Plunge
Traffic
Traffic
Traffic Map
Cams
Smart Commute
Autos
The Best Way To Start 2018 Is The DUI You DON'T Get
Colorado State Patrol will be cracking down on drunk drivers this New Year's weekend.
Deputies Continue To Push 'Move Over Law'
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is hoping people take notice that Colorado’s “Move Over” law is not just for highways and interstates.
Approval Given For Advertising On DIA Welcome Sign
A portion of Pena boulevard leading to Denver International Airport is disappearing from some maps so that advertising can be sold on a new, brightly lit sign.
E.S.P
Eat
Best Denver Restaurants To Cater Your New Year's Eve Party
Save yourself some time and energy this New Year's Eve. Rather than spending all day in the kitchen, let one of these area restaurants cater your party.
Gourmet Grocery Store Closing Downtown Location
A gourmet grocery store will be leaving its downtown location after eight years.
See
"The King & I" Delights Denver Audiences
Rogers & Hammerstein's "The King & I" is a Broadway classic that is sure to delight Denver audiences.
Best Ways To Spend New Years Day With Your Family In Denver
Don't stay home for New Year's Day this year. There are lots of fun things happening all over the city for you and the entire family.
Play
Best Vacations Spots For Extreme Winter Sports
Visit any one of these leading vacation spots that offers something for everyone and especially for the thrill-seekers.
Winter Park Express Begins Season On Friday
Get ready for the Winter Park Express which chugs out of Union Station and up the mountain for the season beginning on Friday.
Video
News
Weather
Sports
Health
Politics
CBSN
Contests
Contest
See Who Won
See who won this national contest, which is now complete.
See Who Won
This national contest is now complete.
“DU Gymnastics Family 4-Pack” Ticket Giveaway
Enter for the chance to win a CBS 4-pack of tickets to the University of Denver vs. Air Force Gymnastics meet on Sunday, January 14th at Magness Arena!
Photos
Photo Galleries
2018 New Year's Day Evergreen Lake Plunge
Chiefs 27, Broncos 24
Redskins 27, Broncos 11
Santa, Mrs. Claus Visit Newborns In NICU
Avalanche 4, Penguins 2
YouReport
Share Photos
More
Events
CBS4 Sponsored Events
Concerts & Other Events
Colorado's News Channel
CBS4 Future Leaders
CBS4 Program Guide
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 News Team
NFL Playoffs: Wild Card Picks
January 4, 2018 at 10:15 am
Filed Under:
Expert Picks
,
NFL
,
Wild Card Weekend
Photo Credit: Shaban Athuman/Getty Images
More From CBS Denver
NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
CBS Radio News
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
Watch
KCNC CBS4 Live