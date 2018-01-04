Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Very little will change with our weather on Thursday as skies stay mostly sunny and temperatures remain above normal for early January. For the Denver and Boulder areas we’ll experience highs in the lower 50s. Fort Collins and Greeley will have upper 40s.

Friday and Saturday will be even milder in the metro area with highs coming close to 60° on Saturday. A Pacific storm system will approach Colorado late Saturday causing snow to develop over the mountains by Saturday evening. Winter driving conditions will likely be found in the high country Saturday night through Sunday morning. The storm will be moving quickly and isn’t well organized. These factors will limit snowfall and most ski areas will see just 3-6 inches. Maybe a little more in some spots. And of course less in others. Bottom line; it isn’t a big storm!

Meanwhile, in the Denver area we’ll have downsloping flow Saturday night and Sunday which will work to prevent precipitation. Nevertheless, we may still see a few flurries Sunday morning. And since the storm is coming from the west instead of the north like the storms we had over the holidays, temperatures will not drop very much. We’ll go from 59° on Saturday to 49° on Sunday.

