TRINIDAD, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused of taking two girls from their home in Texas is now charged with kidnapping.

Terry Miles was arrested Wednesday night after police had been looking for them for days.

terry allen miles from elpasocoso Kidnapping Suspect Claims Innocence In Roommates Death

Terry Miles (credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

The girls, ages 14 and 7, are safe and were taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries.

Court documents state Miles texted his mother he “came home to something bad” when he found the girl’s mother, Tonya Bates, dead on Saturday.

She and Miles were roommates in Round Rock, Texas.

texas girls found 6vo transfer frame 266 Kidnapping Suspect Claims Innocence In Roommates Death

(credit: CBS)

Bates was reported missing when she didn’t show up to work on Saturday. Officials say Bates suffered blunt force trauma.

Court documents state Miles blamed Bates’ boyfriend and texted his mother “I will talk to you later when I’m safe.”

Miles reportedly then took Bates’ car and the girls.

texas girls found 6vo transfer frame 26 Kidnapping Suspect Claims Innocence In Roommates Death

(credit: CBS)

Investigators say they were able to gather location records from one of the girl’s cell phone. They say the group was traveling west through northern New Mexico into Colorado on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Miles reportedly stopped at a Walmart to buy camping gear including a tent, an adult sleeping bag, a child’s sleeping bag, two tarps and rope.

Miles is considered a person of interest in Bates’ murder.

