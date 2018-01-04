DENVER (CBS4) — Thousands of flights to and from the East Coast have been canceled or delayed, including about 50 flights in and out of Denver.

A major winter storm is hitting the northeast.

Forecastors are calling it a “bomb cyclone.”

Winter Storm Grayson is expected to bring heavy snow, ice, rain, strong winds and tidal flooding to coastal locations from the southeast to New England through Thursday.

Grayson is affecting flights for travelers departing from, heading to, and even just passing through Atlantic coast airports.

The John F. Kennedy International Airport suspended all flights temporarily due to strong winds and whiteout conditions Thursday morning.

Due to strong winds and whiteout conditions, flights at JFK have been temporarily suspended. Travelers are urged to contact their airline carriers for updates on resumption of service — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) January 4, 2018

Places like Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, and even as far south as Jacksonville can expect delays or cancellations.

A look at FlightAware’s “Misery Map” shows exactly which airports are being impacted the most.

At Denver International Airport, some flights arriving from New Jersey and New York have been canceled. Flights departing to New Jersery, La Guardia, and even a flight to Arkansas are not taking off.

Several flights out of DIA are canceled due to the winter storm on the east coast. Details on #CBS4Mornings pic.twitter.com/AcXOAVsRwX — Tori Mason (@ToriMasonTV) January 4, 2018

Officials at DIA urged travelers to check with their airline for the latest information about flight delays.

You can also search for flight information on the airport’s website.

The majority of airlines are offering travel waivers for those affected by the storm, however every airline has different policies.