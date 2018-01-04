DENVER (CBS4) – The National Western Stock Show kicks off with a parade and cattle drive through downtown Denver Thursday.
The 112th annual parade begins at noon at Union Station and runs down 17th Street.
It features over 40 Longhorn cattle, tractors, marching bands and floats.
Then the show opens up on Saturday.
The stock show includes ranch rodeo, championship fiddle competitions, professional bull riding, family-fun dog shows,Coors Western Art gallery, a nursery of baby animals, and acres of food and shopping
The big event runs Jan. 6 through Jan. 21.
LINK: nationalwestern.com