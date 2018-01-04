Filed Under:Cattle Drive, Denver, National Western Stock Show, Rodeo, Stock Show Parade, Union Station

DENVER (CBS4) – The National Western Stock Show kicks off with a parade and cattle drive through downtown Denver Thursday.

The 112th annual parade begins at noon at Union Station and runs down 17th Street.

stock show parade route Stock Show Parade Brings Cattle Drive Through Downtown Denver

It features over 40 Longhorn cattle, tractors, marching bands and floats.

39 Stock Show Parade Brings Cattle Drive Through Downtown Denver

(credit: CBS)

Then the show opens up on Saturday.

The stock show includes ranch rodeo, championship fiddle competitions, professional bull riding, family-fun dog shows,Coors Western Art gallery, a nursery of baby animals, and acres of food and shopping

The big event runs Jan. 6 through Jan. 21.

LINK: nationalwestern.com

