DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver judge ordered a bike thief to pay back almost $12,000 dollars to his victims.
In April of 2017, surveillance video caught Joshua Baxter walking into an open garage and riding away on a bicycle in Stapleton.
Investigators say Baxter was responsible for a number of burglaries and bike thefts in the neighborhood.
On Thursday, a judge sentenced Baxter to an eight-year suspended sentence which means he will avoid jail time as long as he makes it through three years of supervised probation.