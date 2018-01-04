Filed Under:Bike Theft, Joshua Baxter, Local TV, Stapleton

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver judge ordered a bike thief to pay back almost $12,000 dollars to his victims.

In April of 2017, surveillance video caught Joshua Baxter walking into an open garage and riding away on a bicycle in Stapleton.

Investigators say Baxter was responsible for a number of burglaries and bike thefts in the neighborhood.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Baxter to an eight-year suspended sentence which means he will avoid jail time as long as he makes it through three years of supervised probation.

