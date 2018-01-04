BOULDER, Colo (CBS4) – It’s the ultimate battle of 60’s music and the audience drives the competition.
BDT Stage is running “Motones vs. Jerseys” in a limited run. In the show, guy groups the Motones and the Jerseys perform 60’s standards from pop, Motown, R&B, and Jersey harmonies. But it’s the audience who chooses the songs they sing via their cell phones.
You can expect to hear some of the most popular songs of that era from some of greatest performers of all time. In the end it’s the audience who chooses the winner in “Motones vs. Jerseys”.
“Montones vs. Jerseys” runs Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays at the BDT Stage through Janaury 31st.