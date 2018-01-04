By Joel Hillan

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– An Aurora bike shop owner just thought he was a getting a great deal on two extraordinary bikes.

“I had no idea they were stolen, until I saw your news story. I decided to do the right thing and turn the bikes in to the police department,” said Jack Cain, owner of Colorado Cycling Company in Aurora.

Doing the right thing means Jack Cain is out the $2,200 he paid for the allegedly stolen bikes.

For the men who had their bikes taken, the recovery of the stolen bikes brought strong emotions.

“Overwhelming, I guess in a sense, because I didn’t think it would happen,” said Billy Finlay.

“Definitely happy, definitely in a much better mood,” said Jeremiah Hueske.

When Billy and Jeremiah saw a picture of the bikes, they immediately recognized them.

“It’s an unmistakable color of a bike, there wasn’t a whole lot of them made in that color so it easily stands out,” said Finlay.

Finlay and Hueske are grateful to Cain for doing the right thing and turning in the bikes.

“I can’t thank him enough for doing the right thing, ‘Thank you, I appreciate it,’” said Finlay.

Hueske added, “Thank you for being an honest person, that’s huge, for him to have spent that much money but still without reservation to return them is great.”

The bikes have to be processed by police and identified as the actual bikes. At that point, investigators will contact the insurance company to see if a claim has been paid out and there is no hold on the bike before it can be returned to the men.

The suspect is still out there and if you have fallen victim to a similar scam either as a buyer or seller, you are asked to file a report with police.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.