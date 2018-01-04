ROUND ROCK, Texas (CBS4) – The AMBER Alert issued for two girls missing from Texas was canceled after the girls were found safe in southern Colorado. The man they were with, Terry Miles, is now in custody.

Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, and Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret, 7 were last seen on Saturday, Dec. 30.

Their mother was found dead in a home in Round Rock Texas and the girls gone.

Round Rock police believed the girls were with Miles, who is a person of interest in the death of their mother, CBS affiliate KEYE-TV reports.

Authorities in Texas issued an AMBER Alert for the girls on Sunday.

Investigators said Miles may have taken the girls across state lines and an AMBER Alert was issued in Colorado on Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, a deputy in Trinidad spotted the a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent that Miles was believed to be driving, according to our partners at KKTV.

The deputy stopped the car and arrested Miles without a struggle.