TRINIDAD, Colo. (CBS4)– The two girls abducted from Texas were seen on surveillance video at a business in Trinidad on Saturday. An Amber Alert has been issued in Colorado for the two girls.

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks provided an update related to the ongoing investigation of the two missing girls, Luluvioletta “Lulu” Bandera-Magret and Lilianais “Lily” Griffith on Wednesday afternoon.

“Our focus is going to be searching for the three of them in Colorado,” said Banks.

“Just because the girls were not with him in the business, doesn’t mean they weren’t with him,” said Banks.

Authorities say Terry Allen Miles is being sought for questioning in the death of 44-year-old Tonya Bates, whose body was found Sunday at the home they shared in Round Rock, north of Austin. They believe Miles took the two girls, ages 14 and 7.

Banks said they continue to receive tips from Colorado, sightings of the three of them in Colorado.

Surveillance images of Miles were released by the Round Rock Police Department.

“We continue to look at gas stations, convenience stores, rest stops, truck stops and if they see anything suspicious at that time, if they see a vehicle, matching that description, at that time, which is a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas plate JGH-9845 to please call 911 or the tipe line at 512-218-5515,” said Banks.