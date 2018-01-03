Watch Live
  • Live News KCNC-CBS4 News at 5 p.m.
    05:00 PM - 05:30 PM
Filed Under:Allen Banks, Amber Alert, Hyundai Accent, Local TV, Missing Girls, Round Rock Police Department, Terry Allen Miles, Texas, The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

TRINIDAD, Colo. (CBS4)– The two girls abducted from Texas were seen on surveillance video at a business in Trinidad on Saturday. An Amber Alert has been issued in Colorado for the two girls.

Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks provided an update related to the ongoing investigation of the two missing girls, Luluvioletta “Lulu” Bandera-Magret and Lilianais “Lily” Griffith on Wednesday afternoon.

“Our focus is going to be searching for the three of them in Colorado,” said Banks.

“Just because the girls were not with him in the business, doesn’t mean they weren’t with him,” said Banks.

amber alert 2 Police: Abducted Girls Seen In Trinidad Business

Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith (credit: The National Center For Missing & Exploited Children)

Authorities say Terry Allen Miles is being sought for questioning in the death of 44-year-old Tonya Bates, whose body was found Sunday at the home they shared in Round Rock, north of Austin. They believe Miles took the two girls, ages 14 and 7.

amber alert 1 Police: Abducted Girls Seen In Trinidad Business

Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret (credit: The National Center For Missing & Exploited Children)

Banks said they continue to receive tips from Colorado, sightings of the three of them in Colorado.

miles2 Police: Abducted Girls Seen In Trinidad Business

Terry Miles on surveillance video (credit: Round Rock Police Dept.)

miles1 Police: Abducted Girls Seen In Trinidad Business

(credit: Round Rock Police Dept.)

Surveillance images of Miles were released by the Round Rock Police Department.

amber alert 3 Police: Abducted Girls Seen In Trinidad Business

Terry Allen Miles (credit: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

“We continue to look at gas stations, convenience stores, rest stops, truck stops and if they see anything suspicious at that time, if they see a vehicle, matching that description, at that time, which is a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas plate JGH-9845 to please call 911 or the tipe line at 512-218-5515,” said Banks.

amber alert car Police: Abducted Girls Seen In Trinidad Business

(credit: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch