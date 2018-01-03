DENVER (CBS4)– Some people across Colorado lined up to pay their 2018 property taxes before New Year’s Day, hoping to save money.
The federal tax overhaul signed by Republican President Donald Trump last month puts a new $10,000 limit on deductions for state and local taxes.
Arapahoe County says early payments totaled nearly $24 million compared to $3.6 million the year before.
Boulder County says the amount collected could reach $45 million.
Denver has collected nearly $20 million.
It’s still not clear whether the IRS will allow the write off under the new tax code.