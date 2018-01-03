Watch Live
  • Live News KCNC-CBS4 News at 10 p.m.
    10:00 PM - 10:40 PM
Filed Under:Afghanistan, Department of Defense, Fort Carson, ISIS, Mihail Golin, Taliban, U.S. Army

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. military says an American soldier was killed while fighting in eastern Afghanistan.

The Pentagon says four other soldiers were wounded in the Jan. 1 battle in the Achin district of Nangarhar province. Two of the wounded were in stable condition, and the other two have returned to duty.

The dead soldier was identified as 34-year-old Mihail Golin, of Fort Lee, New Jersey. He was assigned to Fort Carson in Colorado.

Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, says “we are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own.”

The United States formally concluded its combat mission in Afghanistan at the end of 2014 but still carries out operations against the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate, both of which are active in Nangarhar.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch