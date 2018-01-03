By Dominic Garcia

TRINIDAD, Colo. (CBS4) – Round Rock police updated the public on the case of two kidnapped girls. Officials say the girls and the man accused of taking them were found in Las Animas County.

Luluvioletta “Lulu” Bandera-Magret and Lilianais “Lily” Griffith were last seen before authorities say their mother, 44-year-old Tonya Bates, was found dead.

Bates’ body was found Sunday at the home she and Miles shared in Round Rock, north of Austin.

Miles and the girls were seen on surveillance video at a business in Trinidad on Saturday.

Officials say Miles’ criminal history is extensive. Tony Mancuso, the sheriff of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana said Miles was arrested there at least seven times between 2006 and 2015.

“I know that one of the arrests was porn involving a juvenile. When we interviewed him for that it was a pretty disturbing interview,” said Mancuso.

The police chief of Sulphur, Louisiana, Lewis Coats, also weighed in saying Miles has a laundry list of charges his department has investigated.

“In 2015 we are investigating an alleged rape filed against him of a 13-14 year old female,” said Coats.

He says Miles moved to Texas during the investigation, but the case is still open.

