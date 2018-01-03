DU PIONEERS CONTEST: Enter for the chance to win tickets to a University of Denver Gymnastics meet! (Enter To Win)
Filed Under:Brian Dawkins, Denver Broncos, John Lynch, Local TV, Pro Football Hall Of Fame

DENVER (CBS4) – Two former Broncos are now finalists for induction to the Hall of Fame.

72793289 2 Former Broncos Named Hall Of Fame Finalists

John Lynch tackles Antonio Gates while playing against the San Diego Chargers in 2006. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

John Lynch and Brian Dawkins were two of the 15 finalists announced on Tuesday.

It’s Lynch’s fifth time as a finalist and Dawkins’ second time.

124786176 8 2 Former Broncos Named Hall Of Fame Finalists

Brian Dawkins #20 of the Denver Broncos reacts after a defensive stop (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Steve Atwater and Karl Mecklenberg were both semifinalists but weren’t named finalists.

john lynch 2 Former Broncos Named Hall Of Fame Finalists

John Lynch (credit: CBS)

Lynch, the current general manager of the 49ers, played for the Buccaneers from 1993 to 2003, then on the Broncos from 2004 to 2007.

“Humbled, Honored, Thankful and Blessed!” Lynch wrote in a tweet.

Dawkins was on the Eagles from 1996 to 2008 and was on the Broncos from 2009 to 2011.

There are five former Broncos in the Hall of Fame: John Elway, Floyd Little, Gary Zimmerman, Shannon Sharpe and Terrell Davis.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch