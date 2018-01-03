DENVER (CBS4) – Two former Broncos are now finalists for induction to the Hall of Fame.

John Lynch and Brian Dawkins were two of the 15 finalists announced on Tuesday.

It’s Lynch’s fifth time as a finalist and Dawkins’ second time.

Steve Atwater and Karl Mecklenberg were both semifinalists but weren’t named finalists.

Lynch, the current general manager of the 49ers, played for the Buccaneers from 1993 to 2003, then on the Broncos from 2004 to 2007.

Humbled, Honored, Thankful and Blessed! Congratulations to the other finalists. https://t.co/g3tDR7LM2Z — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) January 3, 2018

“Humbled, Honored, Thankful and Blessed!” Lynch wrote in a tweet.

Dawkins was on the Eagles from 1996 to 2008 and was on the Broncos from 2009 to 2011.

There are five former Broncos in the Hall of Fame: John Elway, Floyd Little, Gary Zimmerman, Shannon Sharpe and Terrell Davis.