LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– A fire destroyed a vacant building in a shopping center early Wednesday morning near West Bellevue Avenue and South Federal Boulevard in Littleton.

Littleton Fire Rescue said the fire started at 2:50 a.m. in the abandoned Columbine shopping center.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the building was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews with South Metro Fire Rescue assisted. Littleton Fire Rescue said together they had over 25 firefighters working to knock out the flames.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and contain it, after a defensive approach from all angles.

Littleton Fire said the cold temperatures made it a more difficult fight, because water used to douse the fire was freezing over on the pavement.

The cause of the fire was determined to be human-caused. No injuries were reported.

The property at 5151 S. Federal is the only “Urban Renewal” designated property in the City of Littleton. That designation means it has been declared blighted in the past.

Property records list the owner as South Federal Partners LLC. The ultimate owner however is Kairos Investment Management of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. That private company is headed by Carl Chang, the brother and former coach of professional tennis player Michael Chang, the youngest ever winner of the French Open in 1989 at age 17.



The City Planning Department in Littleton says they’ve had conversations with Kairos about the fencing and homeless people taking up residence there after concerns from neighbors. They’ve been told Kairos is working as fast as they can to file plans to demolish the commercial buildings there which have been vacant now for years. But they have not received them yet.

One of the last residents was a charter school that moved about five years ago. Kairos has vast real estate holdings according to their website, including 11 properties in Colorado.

The last sale of the property was in 1990 for $1.336 million. It was appraised last year at $3.175 million. The City Planning Department has been told Kairos has an intention of developing the site, but with what they do not know.

