By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – As arctic air continues to move farther east of Colorado we’ll be able to warm into the 50s on Wednesday for the first time in almost a week. Dry weather will also prevail statewide.

It will be a very pleasant afternoon for January but the continued dry weather is also troublesome. Our statewide snowpack is only half of what it typically is by early January.

Fortunately we do have good chance for snow in the mountains this weekend. The chances will start late Saturday and the best chance will be Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s a fast moving and rather unorganized system so snow totals look to be limited to 3-6 inches at the ski areas.

For Denver and the Front Range, it seems unlikely we’ll see much more than a few rain drops or flurries on Sunday. Plus, the system will be coming from the west instead of the north (like the storms over the holidays) and therefore temperatures won’t change much. All we expect is a 10 to 15 degree drop.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

