DENVER (CBS4) – The city of Denver is one step closer to banning bump stocks, an attachment that allows a semiautomatic rifle to fire more rounds faster.

A bump stock was used by the Las Vegas gunman. His semiautomatic weapon was altered to fire 90 bullets every 10 seconds, and he killed 58 people and wounded hundreds at a concert in October.

Denver City Council’s Safety Committee held an open meeting Wednesday to consider Councilman Raphael Espinoza’s proposed ban.

Denver already bans rifles that can be modified by bump stocks. Espinoza says that ordinance should include any device with the ability to modify weapons.

The ordinance would make it illegal to sell, carry or possess a bump stock within Denver city limits. It also redefines the definition of an assault weapon.

An assault weapon is currently defined as all semiautomatic action, centerfile rifles with a detachable magazine with the capacity of 21 rounds. The proposed change would limit that to 15.

Every public comment made at the meeting Wednesday was in favor of the ban, confirming the committees’ decision to advance the proposal.

“I want to thank Espinosa for proposing the ban aligning Denver’s magazine limit with the state’s. The state limit should’ve been 10 rounds, but 15 is better than 21. The more times the shooter has to reload, the better for the rest of us,” said Alana Smart of Colorado Faith Communities United to End Gun Violence.

The federal government has considered proposals for nationwide bans on bump stocks. However, the NRA opposes a total ban. Many believe bad behavior is to blame for the violence, not the bump stock.

The council could come to a final decision on the proposed ban by the end of the month.