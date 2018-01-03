By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It seems like snow has been falling everywhere but in the west over the past several weeks. Flakes have been falling as far south and east as Texas and northern Florida.

But the fact is much of the western U.S. is lacking in snowpack except parts of the Pacific Northwest and Northern Rockies.

According to the Colorado Snow Survey statewide snowpack is currently tied for the worst start in 33 years, tied with the year 2000 and even worse than this time in 2002 and 2012.

“We should be concerned about our water supply prospects this coming spring,” said Colorado Snow Survey Supervisor Brian Domonkos.

Brian says there’s just a little more than half of our snow accumulation season left and that means there is still hope to make up for lost time.

The March blizzard of 2003 is a good reminder that while rare, one storm can put a tremendous dent into a major snow deficit.

Our extended forecast holds a bit of good news for the mountains with a chance of snow over the upcoming weekend.

