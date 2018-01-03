Filed Under:4/20 Rally, City of Denver, Civic Center Park, Euflora, Local TV, Marijuana In Colorado, Michael Ortiz, Miguel Lopez

DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver says Euflora will likely be the officials host of this spring’s 4/20 rally in Civic Center Park.

4 20 rally 5vo frame 622 City Likely To Give 4/20 Rally Permit To Pot Shop

4/20 Rally in Civic Center Park in 2017. (credit: CBS)

The first person who was awarded the permit had it taken away because the city says he lied in order to obtain it.

Michael Ortiz and the representatives from the pot shop both lined up last month for the chance to host the event.

The city banned last year’s organizer, Miguel Lopez, after City Park was left with bags of trashed strewn across the property.

420 rally fight 3 City Likely To Give 4/20 Rally Permit To Pot Shop

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger speaks with organizer Miguel Lopez during a 4/20 rally. (credit: CBS4)

The city says it is now reviewing Euflora’s application.

RELATED: Marijuana Legalization Story Archive

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch