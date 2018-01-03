DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver says Euflora will likely be the officials host of this spring’s 4/20 rally in Civic Center Park.
The first person who was awarded the permit had it taken away because the city says he lied in order to obtain it.
Michael Ortiz and the representatives from the pot shop both lined up last month for the chance to host the event.
The city banned last year’s organizer, Miguel Lopez, after City Park was left with bags of trashed strewn across the property.
The city says it is now reviewing Euflora’s application.
