Watch Live
  • Live News KCNC-CBS4 News at 5 p.m.
    05:00 PM - 05:30 PM
Filed Under:Car Fire, CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Eisenhower Tunnel, I-70, Interstate 70, Local TV

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A car fire inside the Eisenhower Tunnel kept all lanes of Interstate 70 closed on Wednesday afternoon.

The burning car was reported in the westbound lanes inside the tunnel about 1:35 p.m. from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

All lanes reopened about an hour later.

tunnel shut down I 70 At Eisenhower Tunnel Reopened After Car Fire

Traffic backup along Interstate 70 from a closure at the Eisenhower Tunnel.(credit: CBS)

No one was injured in the fire. What caused the car to burst into flames is being investigated, but the fire was extinguished.

burnt car at tunnel via kroschel I 70 At Eisenhower Tunnel Reopened After Car Fire

(credit: William Singer)

Colodardo Department of Transportation officials say the new fire suppression system was not used because the fire was not big enough.

tunnel shut down 2 I 70 At Eisenhower Tunnel Reopened After Car Fire

Eisenhower Tunnel (credit: CBS)

There were significant delays in the area due to the tunnel closure.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch