CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A car fire inside the Eisenhower Tunnel kept all lanes of Interstate 70 closed on Wednesday afternoon.
The burning car was reported in the westbound lanes inside the tunnel about 1:35 p.m. from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
All lanes reopened about an hour later.
No one was injured in the fire. What caused the car to burst into flames is being investigated, but the fire was extinguished.
Colodardo Department of Transportation officials say the new fire suppression system was not used because the fire was not big enough.
There were significant delays in the area due to the tunnel closure.