By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – An ordinance banning bump stock firing mechanisms passed Denver’s SAFEHOUSE committee Wednesday and will now go before the full Denver City Council.

Those in support of the ordinance showed up to voice their approval of banning those mechanisms.

“We ask you to help send this very simple message: These killing devices have no place in Denver,” said Alana Smart from Colorado Faith Communities United.

Denver City Councilman Rafael Espinoza is part of the SAFEHOUSE committee.

“When I see something that’s right, I don’t have any problem wanting to act on it, and to be honest, as soon as I saw the language on it, I was like, ‘We should have done this yesterday,'” Espinoza said.

The bump stock device received national attention after it was used by the shooter in the Las Vegas massacre to modify his weapon.

“The bump stock used in the Las Vegas massacre allowed the gunman to fire 30 bullets in ten seconds,” said Smart.

Colorado Senate candidate Alan Kennedy-Shaffer is a Captain in the Colorado Army National Guard. The Democrat also helped craft the language in the ordinance.

“I’ve used these weapons as a member of the military. They have one purpose: killing a lot of people in a very short amount of time,” he told the committee.

This update to Denver’s 1989 assault weapons ban will also limit magazine capacity to 15 rounds, making it compliant with Colorado state law.

The initial hearing before the Denver City Council will be Jan. 16. The second hearing is scheduled for Jan. 22.

Violation of the ordinance will carry a maximum fine of $999 and up to 180 days in jail.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.