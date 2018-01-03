Watch Live
  • Live News KCNC-CBS4 News at 5 p.m.
    05:00 PM - 05:30 PM
Filed Under:Blood Donors, Bonfils Blood Center, Gordon Biersch Brewery, Local TV, Old Chicago, Pint For A Pint

DENVER (CBS4)– There is a big need this time of year for blood donations and now there’s another incentive for new donors to roll up their sleeves.

Bonfils Blood Center teamed up with Craft Works Foundation for the “Pint for a Pint” giveaway.

pint for pints 5vo frame 268 Pint For A Pint Aims To Bring In New Donors

(credit: CBS)

For the entire month of January, people who donate blood at any Colorado Bonfils location will get a voucher for a free pint of beer.

pint for pints 5vo frame 17 Pint For A Pint Aims To Bring In New Donors

(credit: CBS)

A longtime donor explained why she has given six gallons of blood over her lifetime.

pint for pints 5vo frame 350 Pint For A Pint Aims To Bring In New Donors

(credit: CBS)

“You’re helping so many people. Like they say, it saves lives, so that’s definitely a reason to do it,” said Michelle Halliburton.

pint for pints 5vo frame 174 Pint For A Pint Aims To Bring In New Donors

(credit: CBS)

Donors can use the beer vouchers at Old Chicago, Rock Bottom or Gordon Biersch brewery. For those who are under 21, the vouchers are also good for a free soda.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch