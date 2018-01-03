DENVER (CBS4)– There is a big need this time of year for blood donations and now there’s another incentive for new donors to roll up their sleeves.
Bonfils Blood Center teamed up with Craft Works Foundation for the “Pint for a Pint” giveaway.
For the entire month of January, people who donate blood at any Colorado Bonfils location will get a voucher for a free pint of beer.
A longtime donor explained why she has given six gallons of blood over her lifetime.
“You’re helping so many people. Like they say, it saves lives, so that’s definitely a reason to do it,” said Michelle Halliburton.
Donors can use the beer vouchers at Old Chicago, Rock Bottom or Gordon Biersch brewery. For those who are under 21, the vouchers are also good for a free soda.