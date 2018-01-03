Watch Live
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of trying to abduct an 11-year-old boy.

jeffco attempted abduction sketch via jeffco sheriff Search For Attempted Abduction Suspect With A Lot Of Wrinkles

Sketch of attempted abduction suspect. (credit: CBS)

Investigators say it happened on Tuesday at around 5:15 p.m. near Chatfield Avenue and Kipling Parkway.

The boy told authorities the suspect asked to give the boy a ride home. The boy refused, but the suspect reportedly told the boy he saw him before and offered to take him home again.

The boy told the man no again and ran home. The suspect was not in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a white man with a medium build and red hair. Police say he is about 5′ 10″ to 6′ tall and was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue shirt and jeans.

The boy told authorities the suspect appeared to be older because he had “a lot of wrinkles” on his face.

If you recognize this individual or have any information about this incident, please call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (303) 271-5612, or @CrimeStoppersCO at (720) 913-STOP (7867).

