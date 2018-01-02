By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – No, that’s not a typo in the headline above. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of northern Florida, southern Georgia, and the coastal areas of North and South Carolina.
Up to three inches of snow and a half inch of ice will be possible as a storm moves in tonight and gathers strength off the southeast coast Wednesday.
Other nearby locations are under either a Winter Storm Watch or a Winter Weather Advisory. (areas in blue and purple on the map below)
Meanwhile it seems like we can’t buy a flake of snow in Colorado although we are tracking a chance in the mountains this weekend.
