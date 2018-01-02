Filed Under:Florida Snow, Winter Storm Warning

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – No, that’s not a typo in the headline above. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of northern Florida, southern Georgia, and the coastal areas of North and South Carolina.

Up to three inches of snow and a half inch of ice will be possible as a storm moves in tonight and gathers strength off the southeast coast Wednesday.

Other nearby locations are under either a Winter Storm Watch or a Winter Weather Advisory. (areas in blue and purple on the map below)

Meanwhile it seems like we can’t buy a flake of snow in Colorado although we are tracking a chance in the mountains this weekend.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

