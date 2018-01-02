Filed Under:Colorado Ski Country USA, Interstate 70, RTD, Ski Train, Skiing, Union Station, Winter Park Express, Winter Park Resort

DENVER (CBS4)– Get ready for the Winter Park Express which chugs out of Union Station and up the mountain for the season beginning on Friday.

The train runs from Jan. 5 to March 25, including Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Presidents Day, along with two additional Fridays, Feb. 2 and March 2.

The Winter Park Express will leave each weekend day at 7 a.m. Passengers will be dropped off at the resort by 9 a.m., then board the same train for their return trip at 4:30 p.m. They’ll be back at Union Station by 6:40 p.m.

Adult tickets start as low $29 each way on select departures. Children ages 2-12 can still ride for half-fare with each ticketed adult.

LINK: amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress

Additional Information from Amtrak:

Amtrak and Winter Park Resort have also made it easier than ever before to book group travel by calling 800-USA-1GRP and having an entire train/ski package – including lodging – crafted by resort representatives and Amtrak.

