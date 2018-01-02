DENVER (CBS4)– Get ready for the Winter Park Express which chugs out of Union Station and up the mountain for the season beginning on Friday.
The train runs from Jan. 5 to March 25, including Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Presidents Day, along with two additional Fridays, Feb. 2 and March 2.
The Winter Park Express will leave each weekend day at 7 a.m. Passengers will be dropped off at the resort by 9 a.m., then board the same train for their return trip at 4:30 p.m. They’ll be back at Union Station by 6:40 p.m.
Adult tickets start as low $29 each way on select departures. Children ages 2-12 can still ride for half-fare with each ticketed adult.
LINK: amtrak.com/WinterParkExpress
Additional Information from Amtrak:
Amtrak and Winter Park Resort have also made it easier than ever before to book group travel by calling 800-USA-1GRP and having an entire train/ski package – including lodging – crafted by resort representatives and Amtrak.