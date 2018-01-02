LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland unveiled it’s annual Valentine card and cachet on Tuesday.
The tradition is part of the city’s re-mailing program which has been happening for more than 70 years.
Valentines are mailed to the city and then hand-stamped with a special cachet and sent to your loved one.
The re-mailing program is the largest in the country.
To share your Valentine’s Day love through Loveland, send a pre-addressed, pre-stamped valentine in an enclosed larger first class envelope to:
Postmaster – Attention Valentines
446 E. 29th Street
Loveland, CO 800538-9998
RELATED: Loveland Valentine’s Stamping Begins