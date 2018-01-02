DENVER (CBS4) – Operations at Denver International Airport are back to normal after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection lost access to its processing systems for a short time.
The outage caused backup’s and delay’s for thousands of flyers all over the country. They waited in line on Monday until the problem was fixed.
Some passengers in Miami say the kiosk machines were down which prevented them from getting their passport pictures.
“The machines for Customs and Border Patrol aren’t working, so all the things are printing out with x’s on them and everyone’s freaking out, so the lines took us about an hour to get through,” said passenger Brittany Jason.
During the outage, CBP says it had access to national security-related databases.