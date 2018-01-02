Filed Under:Denver International Airport, Local TV, Miami International Airport, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

DENVER (CBS4) – Operations at Denver International Airport are back to normal after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection lost access to its processing systems for a short time.

passport problems 6vo transfer frame 0 Thousands Of Passengers Affected By CBP Outage

(credit: CBS)

The outage caused backup’s and delay’s for thousands of flyers all over the country. They waited in line on Monday until the problem was fixed.

passport problems 6vo transfer frame 250 Thousands Of Passengers Affected By CBP Outage

(credit: CBS)

Some passengers in Miami say the kiosk machines were down which prevented them from getting their passport pictures.

passport problems 6vo transfer frame 520 Thousands Of Passengers Affected By CBP Outage

(credit: CBS)

“The machines for Customs and Border Patrol aren’t working, so all the things are printing out with x’s on them and everyone’s freaking out, so the lines took us about an hour to get through,” said passenger Brittany Jason.

During the outage, CBP says it had access to national security-related databases.

