By Jamie Leary

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Support for a fallen Douglas County Deputy continues to pour in as the community prepares to lay him to rest.

Flowers and cards were piled high Tuesday at a memorial at the Douglas County Substation in Highlands Ranch.

Zackari Parrish, 29, was killed Sunday in an ambush-style attack. His partner, one of four responding officers injured in the shooting, addressed a packed church in Littleton during a Monday night vigil.

“I followed Zack into the apartment yesterday (Sunday) morning, and I would do it again without hesitation because that’s the kind of influence he had on everyone around him,” said Michael Doyle, 28.

A GoFundMe page for the Parrish family has garnered nation-wide support, reaching more than $250,000 in two days.

Tyler Scott, a close family friend who started the page says every penny will go to the Parrish family.

“A true God-fearing man, who was a role model, father, husband, and public servant, Zack and his family are dear friends of ours that we met and became close with through our church-home Mission Hills. All proceeds of this campaign are going directly to his wife Gracie and their two daughters. If there is any question whatsoever of the legitimacy of this campaign you are welcome to call me at (720) 445-1310 or email me at tyler.m.scott@outlook.com.”

Funeral services have been set for 11 a.m. on Friday at Cherry Hills Church in Highlands Ranch.

