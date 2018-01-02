Filed Under:Cherry Hills Church, Douglas County, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Highlands Ranch, Local TV, Matthew Riehl, Michael Doyle, Zack Parrish, Zackari Parrish

By Jamie Leary

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Support for a fallen Douglas County Deputy continues to pour in as the community prepares to lay him to rest.

copper canyon 5pkg transfer frame 1081 Support Pours In For Fallen Deputy In NYE Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Flowers and cards were piled high Tuesday at a memorial at the Douglas County Substation in Highlands Ranch.

copper canyon 5pkg transfer frame 997 Support Pours In For Fallen Deputy In NYE Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Zackari Parrish, 29, was killed Sunday in an ambush-style attack. His partner, one of four responding officers injured in the shooting, addressed a packed church in Littleton during a Monday night vigil.

copper canyon 5pkg transfer frame 282 Support Pours In For Fallen Deputy In NYE Shooting

Mark Doyle speaks at a vigil for Zack Parrish. (credit: CBS)

“I followed Zack into the apartment yesterday (Sunday) morning, and I would do it again without hesitation because that’s the kind of influence he had on everyone around him,” said Michael Doyle, 28.

copper canyon 5pkg transfer frame 462 Support Pours In For Fallen Deputy In NYE Shooting

(credit: CBS)

A GoFundMe page for the Parrish family has garnered nation-wide support, reaching more than $250,000 in two days.

Tyler Scott, a close family friend who started the page says every penny will go to the Parrish family.

copper canyon 5pkg transfer frame 0 Support Pours In For Fallen Deputy In NYE Shooting

(credit: CBS)

“A true God-fearing man, who was a role model, father, husband, and public servant, Zack and his family are dear friends of ours that we met and became close with through our church-home Mission Hills. All proceeds of this campaign are going directly to his wife Gracie and their two daughters. If there is any question whatsoever of the legitimacy of this campaign you are welcome to call me at (720) 445-1310 or email me at tyler.m.scott@outlook.com.”

Funeral services have been set for 11 a.m. on Friday at Cherry Hills Church in Highlands Ranch.

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch