DENVER (AP) — A 57-year-old Colorado grandmother has been sentenced to seven years in prison for causing her 6-month-old grandson to suffer a brain injury.
Rebecca Laca of Denver pleaded guilty in November to a child abuse charge in November and was sentenced Friday. She also was ordered to pay $9,400 in restitution.
Prosecutors said Laca was caring for her grandson in November 2016 when she became upset with him and slammed him down on a bed, causing bleeding in his brain and eyes.
