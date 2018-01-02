Filed Under:Brain Injury, Child Abuse, Rebecca Laca

DENVER (AP) — A 57-year-old Colorado grandmother has been sentenced to seven years in prison for causing her 6-month-old grandson to suffer a brain injury.

Rebecca Laca of Denver pleaded guilty in November to a child abuse charge in November and was sentenced Friday. She also was ordered to pay $9,400 in restitution.

Prosecutors said Laca was caring for her grandson in November 2016 when she became upset with him and slammed him down on a bed, causing bleeding in his brain and eyes.

