By Matt Kroschel

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The future of pay to play at the popular Hanging Lake Trail has thus far only generated a handful of public comments half way through the open comment period.

U.S. Forest Service District Ranger Aaron Mayville says they have received 20 comments in the first two weeks of the comment period that ends later this month.

The USFS proposed limiting the number of people who use the trail each day. On top of capping the number of daily visitors, officials want to begin a fee system and close the small parking lot forcing visitors to pay for a shuttle ride to then hike to Hanging Lake.

The proposed plan would limit visitors to 615 per day year-round — nearly half the number of people who use the trail during this summer’s busiest days.

Last comment period, they received about 150 written comments on the plan.

“So far the public seems to like the plan and the direction we are heading ,” Mayville added.

Next, rangers will take the feedback and tweak the plan.

They hope to have approval and big changes in place by May or June.

They would first need to solicit bids from transportation companies for a possible shuttle, set prices and close the parking lot.

Written comments can be submitted via mail or fax at the information below:

Aaron Mayville

District Ranger

℅ Paula K. Peterson, Project Leader

PO Box 190, Minturn, CO 81645

The fax number is 970-827-9343.

