LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of rescued domesticated rats are up for adoption, one week after being found abandoned in two Fort Collins open spaces.
More than 80 rats were found in the Riverbend Ponds Natural Area in Fort Collins in last month.
The rats were approaching people passing by, seeking warmth and food, according to the humane society. To stay warm, and out of the snow, the rats laid on top of each other, until being rescued.
Investigators said the actions the rats made towards humans were proof they were once pets, and were not prepared to live in the wild.
Larimer Humane Society spokesperson Kaylene Weingardt told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas more than 30 male rats are now up for adoption, of the nearly 100 rescued. Several of the female rats found were pregnant.
The adoption fee for each rat is $10, and more rats will be made available for adoption as time passes.
Law enforcement continued their investigation into who abandoned the rats. The suspect faces one county of animal cruelty for each rat found, punishable by jail time and fines.
