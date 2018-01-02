Filed Under:Animal Cruelty, Fort Collins, Larimer County, Larimer Humane Society, Local TV, Pet Rats, Rat Dumping

By Dillon Thomas

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Dozens of rescued domesticated rats are up for adoption, one week after being found abandoned in two Fort Collins open spaces.

rats dumped 5vo frame 1042 Abandoned Pet Rats In Animal Cruelty Case Now Available For Adoption

(credit: Larimer Humane Society)

More than 80 rats were found in the Riverbend Ponds Natural Area in Fort Collins in last month.

The rats were approaching people passing by, seeking warmth and food, according to the humane society. To stay warm, and out of the snow, the rats laid on top of each other, until being rescued.

Investigators said the actions the rats made towards humans were proof they were once pets, and were not prepared to live in the wild.

larimer rats 1 neitro Abandoned Pet Rats In Animal Cruelty Case Now Available For Adoption

(credit: CBS)

Larimer Humane Society spokesperson Kaylene Weingardt told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas more than 30 male rats are now up for adoption, of the nearly 100 rescued. Several of the female rats found were pregnant.

The adoption fee for each rat is $10, and more rats will be made available for adoption as time passes.

larimer rat rescue 10pkg transfer frame 1531 Abandoned Pet Rats In Animal Cruelty Case Now Available For Adoption

(credit: CBS)

Law enforcement continued their investigation into who abandoned the rats. The suspect faces one county of animal cruelty for each rat found, punishable by jail time and fines.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

