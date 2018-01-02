Filed Under:Crime Stoppers, Denver Police, Local TV, Locker Thief

DENVER (CBS4)– Police are searching for a man who targeted a health spa and stole credit cards and other items from lockers.

Police say the man in the picture entered the health spa on Dec. 15, 2017. He broke into lockers and took personal items. With the stolen credit cards, he charged thousands of dollars in merchandise.

locker thief Locker Thief Targets Health Spa

(credit: Denver Police Department)

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the picture is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch