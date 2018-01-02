DENVER (CBS4)– Police are searching for a man who targeted a health spa and stole credit cards and other items from lockers.
Police say the man in the picture entered the health spa on Dec. 15, 2017. He broke into lockers and took personal items. With the stolen credit cards, he charged thousands of dollars in merchandise.
