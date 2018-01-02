By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After staying in the deep freeze over the holiday weekend, arctic air will finally retreat to the east on Tuesday. The result will be warmer afternoon for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. Denver should be 10-15 degrees warmer than Monday when we only reached 28°!

It will also be sunny and dry statewide on Tuesday and that will be story through the end of the week. Passing clouds will occur at times and temperatures will eventually reach into the 50s in the metro area but otherwise very few weather changes will occur until Saturday.

A storm system off the east coast of Japan will reach the Rocky Mountain region early Saturday causing a chance for snow in the mountains by late Saturday. Right now it appears most of the moisture will stay in the high country so the chance for snow at lower elevations is slim. Nevertheless, it’s possible we could see a quick snow shower or a few flurries in the metro area on Sunday. We’ll keep you posted.

In terms of snow amounts in the mountains for the weekend, it isn’t a huge storm and it will be moving quickly. That being said, we think most ski areas have a chance for at least 3-6″ of fresh powder.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.