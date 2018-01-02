DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a couple wanted for identity theft along with another crime.
Police say the man and woman are wanted for ID theft and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device that occurred on Dec. 13, ,2017 about 2:44 p.m.
The suspect were seen on surveillance video getting into the Kia with California license plate #7ZFB835.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.