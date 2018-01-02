Filed Under:Copper Canyon Shooting, Local TV, Lone Tree Police Department, Matthew Riehl, University of Wyoming Police, University of Wyoming School of Law

By Rick Sallinger

LARAMIE, Wyo. (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned Matthew Riehl’s brother told the University of Wyoming Police Department in November that his brother was bipolar and had suffered a manic breakdown four months earlier.

wy connection 5pkg transfer frame 454 Gunmans Mother Warned WY Police Before Ambush

(credit: CBS)

The statements came as threats made to the law school that Matthew Riehl had attended in 2009.

They included threats to kill now-retired professor John Burman.

wy connection 5pkg transfer frame 635 Gunmans Mother Warned WY Police Before Ambush

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviews John Burman.
(credit: CBS)

Burman told CBS4, “I think the bullets that killed Deputy Parrish were intended for us.”

wy connection 5pkg transfer frame 1175 Gunmans Mother Warned WY Police Before Ambush

Riehl’s family told UW police Matthew was not only bipolar and had suffered a manic breakdown recently, but was not taking his medicine.

wy connection 5pkg transfer frame 1445 Gunmans Mother Warned WY Police Before Ambush

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviews Mike Samp. (credit: CBS)

Police Chief Mike Samp says they contacted Lone Tree police, who stopped Riehl, but could not take him into custody.

“I was frankly sick to my stomach given the knowledge that we had, the concerns that we had and precautions we had taken,” said Samp.

wy connection 5pkg transfer frame 2593 Gunmans Mother Warned WY Police Before Ambush

(credit: CBS)

An email warning with photos of Riehl was sent out in Laramie in early November.

Charles Pelkey was a former classmate of Riehl’s and saw the warning.

“They knew that Matt was a person of interest and potentially violent, but no criminal record and no reason for him to be detained,” said Pelkey.

wy connection 5pkg transfer frame 454 Gunmans Mother Warned WY Police Before Ambush

(credit: CBS)

It was made clear Riehl was having mental issues, but could not be stopped in time despite warnings that came two months ago.

Riehl’s mother explained her son’s issues suffered from post traumatic stress disorder and was off his medication.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch