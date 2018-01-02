By Rick Sallinger

LARAMIE, Wyo. (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned Matthew Riehl’s brother told the University of Wyoming Police Department in November that his brother was bipolar and had suffered a manic breakdown four months earlier.

The statements came as threats made to the law school that Matthew Riehl had attended in 2009.

They included threats to kill now-retired professor John Burman.

Burman told CBS4, “I think the bullets that killed Deputy Parrish were intended for us.”

Riehl’s family told UW police Matthew was not only bipolar and had suffered a manic breakdown recently, but was not taking his medicine.

Police Chief Mike Samp says they contacted Lone Tree police, who stopped Riehl, but could not take him into custody.

“I was frankly sick to my stomach given the knowledge that we had, the concerns that we had and precautions we had taken,” said Samp.

An email warning with photos of Riehl was sent out in Laramie in early November.

Charles Pelkey was a former classmate of Riehl’s and saw the warning.

“They knew that Matt was a person of interest and potentially violent, but no criminal record and no reason for him to be detained,” said Pelkey.

It was made clear Riehl was having mental issues, but could not be stopped in time despite warnings that came two months ago.

Riehl’s mother explained her son’s issues suffered from post traumatic stress disorder and was off his medication.

