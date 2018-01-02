DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos will keep ticket prices the same as last season.
Denver Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis made the announcement in the form of a letter on Tuesday morning and referenced the “disappointment for not reaching our goals after a promising start to the season.”
Ellis said this is the second consecutive year that the ticket prices will not be subject to an increase.
He also said that the Broncos staff at Mile High Stadium will work to improve the fan experience on game days.
Ellis also commented about the coaching situation, “As we embrace the challenge of improving our team, I’m confident in John Elway and Vance Joseph’s plan to return the Broncos to contention. Starting with free agency and the NFL Draft, I believe in the vision of our football leadership to acquire and develop players who can help us win.”