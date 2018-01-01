Filed Under:Cherry Hills Community Church, Copper Canyon Apartments, County Line Road, Deputy Killed, Douglas County, Douglas County Deputies Shot, Douglas County Sheriff, Highlands Ranch, Highway C-470, Local TV, Zack Parrish

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Memorial services for fallen Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish will be Friday morning.

Parrish, 29, was killed in the Sunday morning shooting when Matthew Riehl fired more than 100 rounds in his apartment on sheriff’s deputies.

zack parrish Memorial Service For Deputy Parrish Set For Friday Morning

Deputy Zack Parrish (credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the man’s roommate allowed deputies inside the apartment at a complex in Highlands Ranch. Four other law enforcement officers and two civilians were wounded. It ended after SWAT officers entered and shot and killed Riehl in a shootout.

The memorial service for Parrish will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch.

