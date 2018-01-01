DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Memorial services for fallen Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish will be Friday morning.
Parrish, 29, was killed in the Sunday morning shooting when Matthew Riehl fired more than 100 rounds in his apartment on sheriff’s deputies.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the man’s roommate allowed deputies inside the apartment at a complex in Highlands Ranch. Four other law enforcement officers and two civilians were wounded. It ended after SWAT officers entered and shot and killed Riehl in a shootout.
The memorial service for Parrish will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch.