Filed Under:Child Abuse Resulting In Death, Gabriel Isaac Navarrete, Infant Death, Local TV, Loveland, Loveland Police

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Police arrested the father of an 8-month-old boy who died on Friday.

Officers rushed to Apartment F on North Douglas Avenue in Loveland just after 8 a.m. on Friday on reports of an infant not breathing. When they arrived, the little boy was rushed to McKee Medical Center where he was declared deceased.

gabriel isaac navarrete mug from larimer co so Father Of Deceased 8 Month Old Infant Arrested

Gabriel Isaac Navarrete (credit: Larimer County)

The boy’s father, Gabriel Isaac Navarrete, was arrested on Saturday evening on charges of child abuse recklessly causes death.

loveland child death 6vo frame 0 Father Of Deceased 8 Month Old Infant Arrested

(credit: CBS)

Navarrete, 20, remains in custody.

There were no other children in the house at the time.

loveland child death 6vo frame 431 Father Of Deceased 8 Month Old Infant Arrested

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

NEWS TEAM
Future Leaders
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch