LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– Police arrested the father of an 8-month-old boy who died on Friday.
Officers rushed to Apartment F on North Douglas Avenue in Loveland just after 8 a.m. on Friday on reports of an infant not breathing. When they arrived, the little boy was rushed to McKee Medical Center where he was declared deceased.
The boy’s father, Gabriel Isaac Navarrete, was arrested on Saturday evening on charges of child abuse recklessly causes death.
Navarrete, 20, remains in custody.
There were no other children in the house at the time.